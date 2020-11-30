Appreciate the servers

Among the essential workers are those who work at restaurants. And as anyone who has ever been a server knows, it is one of the most demanding jobs there is. A good server often goes out of the way to make sure their customers have a good experience.
With COVID-19, many restaurants are only offering take out or are quite limited on dining. While it is great to purchase the food to go and helps to keep the restaurant in business, it is difficult for the servers. Many of them earn less than minimum wage, so remember to try and include something extra when paying your bill. Servers are trying to survive too.