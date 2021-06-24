Appreciate the music — Deb Karel

CLARKSON — I would like to thank the Norfolk Rotary Club and all the supporting businesses and individuals who started out the Music in the Park series with the 34th Army Band. It was my first time coming to your music series and I enjoyed it greatly.
The band did wonderful patriotic selections and fun mashups. I enjoyed them honoring all the branches of our servicemen. I was honored to stand as a family member of several servicemen. My dad, Alvin Sayers, U.S. Army, in the early 1950s, my husband, Ken Karel, U.S. Army, in the early 1970s both serving in Germany and my uncle, Ernest Sayers(deceased), who served during the Korean War, and my father-in-law, Jerry Karel(deceased), his brothers, Emil Karel, Leonard Karel, Stanley Karel, and Norman Karel(all deceased) who all served in the U.S. Army across the globe.
I want to make it to all the concerts, if at all possible, as they are truly a relaxing and enjoyable “night on the town”! Again thank you for a great concert and I look forward to the rest of the series.
DEB KAREL