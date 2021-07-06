Appreciate seniors — Linda Reger

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — I saw my first edition of your paper while passing through Norfolk on business. How delightful to see the milestones of senior citizens recognized in your “Celebrations” section! I certainly believe that this generation deserves every honor.
I am concerned, though, that posting personal addresses could invite scammers or less scrupulous individuals to target these individuals. Even if they have provided consent to release their private information, I believe that including a P.O. box or address of a third party would be a safer alternative.
I treasure folks in my parents’ generation and want them to stay safe!
Thanks for listening.
LINDA REGER