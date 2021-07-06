Appreciate seniors — Linda Reger

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — I saw my first edition of your paper while passing through Norfolk on business. How delightful to see the milestones of senior citizens recognized in your “Celebrations” section! I certainly believe that this generation deserves every honor.

I am concerned, though, that posting personal addresses could invite scammers or less scrupulous individuals to target these individuals. Even if they have provided consent to release their private information, I believe that including a P.O. box or address of a third party would be a safer alternative.

I treasure folks in my parents’ generation and want them to stay safe!

Thanks for listening.

LINDA REGER

Not responsive — Sen. Mike Flood and other senators

LINCOLN — Nebraskans have spoken loud and clear — they do not want their children subjected to the Health Education Standards proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education. To our disappointment, despite three months of feedback from parents, the NDE has not been responsive to their objec…

No one is responsible — Janice E. Beauvais

NORFOLK — To whom it may concern: In regards to the recall of the Phillips Dream Station CPAP machine, I have since contacted my doctor’s office, my former Durable Medical Equipment coverage provider, the one I thought was my current DME but says now they can’t be. I have contacted hospitals…

Waste of tax money — Betty Palmer

SPRINGVIEW — Concerning the story in the Daily News on June 28 about the urban-rural gap in vaccinations: First I really hope Nebraska taxpayers will not have to pay for the ridiculous pro billboards about getting the COVID-19 shot.

Make changes to park — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — There needs to be further discussions about the major changes proposed for Johnson Park. At the open house that was held June 15, at the Norfolk library, it was stated that “stakeholders” (who are they?) are making the changes, but I don’t believe they understand the impact they ar…

America’s shift left — Norma Knapp

NORFOLK — Perhaps I have a solution for our southern border crisis. The thousands of immigrants crossing our border should be bused directly to the White House. When that is filled up, they should bus them to the residences of Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, Sen.…

Visit farmers markets — Lee Phipps

ROYAL — It’s summer again — mowing and other yard work. It’s also gardening season. Do you know what else comes in summer? Farmers markets.

Equal justice? — Terry Spence

STANTON — Many of the so called Jan. 6 rioters remain in jail, some in solitary confinement awaiting trial for their actions of breaking and entering the Capitol. At the same time, Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists who burned, looted, killed and maimed many people in New York, Washing…