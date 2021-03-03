Appreciate new road, but it narrows — Sharon Thorin

NORFOLK — I appreciate the work Madison County did for the mile from Highway 35 to Norfolk Victory Road in 2020! It is truly a “breath of fresh air” to travel that mile after so many years of “pot holes.” Thank you.

When it opened, I was very surprised however that it narrows to two lanes on the west end. It joins with a four-lane road across the intersection. I have noted that many have driven off the edges on both the north and south sides. I do appreciate the great improvement however.

SHARON THORIN

Research senator’s past — Don Weinman

NELIGH — Again, sassy Sasse is shoveling bull from his farm barn on to Nebraskans. Sen. Ben Sasse is ignoring the Nebraska GOP censuring of his conduct for voting for the impeachment of Trump about the U.S. Capitol riot (Daily News, Feb. 9). According to Sasse, the censure is happening becau…

Roundabout not needed — Bob McCormick

NORFOLK — I have traveled First street in Norfolk several times a day for several years, and have NEVER experienced traffic problems at the intersection of First Street and Braasch Avenue. Roundabouts are generally used at intersections with heavy traffic flow from four or five streets where…

Censure taken — Michael Jones

COLUMBUS — The Platte County Republican Party voted unanimously to censure Ben Sasse for his recent actions and behaviors associated with his ongoing feud with the Nebraska Republican Party. Also noted was his ineffectiveness in his duties as a U.S. Senator representing Nebraska due to spend…

Equality for all — Kayla Walnofer

NORFOLK — Every year in March, Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is celebrated in cities and states across the country. Some disabilities are visible (a person who uses a wheelchair or crutches to ambulate), while other disabilities may not be easily recognized or seen by the eye (c…

Legacy of Limbaugh — Jeffrey Steffen

NORFOLK — Most of us never thought the day would ever come — a day truly without Rush Limbaugh. The man who always calmed us down by simply saying “I’ll tell you when it’s time to panic, and it’s not time to panic.”

Congressman was right — Betty Palmer

SPRINGVIEW — I found the recent letter writer’s comments (Vote questioned about Congressman Adrian Smith) in the Daily News to be off base. Since that time, much new information has come out that changes the direction of the actions that day. Of course the bottom line is the vote itself. Obv…

Not another roundabout — Bruce Shaffer

NORFOLK — I would like to say a few things about the new proposed roundabout and bridge. First Street is a main thorough fair in Norfolk. We have semis, school buses and people trying to get to work using First Street.

Fix streets first — Brenda Smith

NORFOLK — Another roundabout? Again? This city needs to start setting priorities on street repair. Potholes on 13th Street and Pasewalk Avenue will mess up your car big time. Been over the viaduct lately? It is absolutely disgusting.