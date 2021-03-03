Appreciate new road, but it narrows — Sharon Thorin

NORFOLK — I appreciate the work Madison County did for the mile from Highway 35 to Norfolk Victory Road in 2020! It is truly a “breath of fresh air” to travel that mile after so many years of “pot holes.” Thank you.
When it opened, I was very surprised however that it narrows to two lanes on the west end. It joins with a four-lane road across the intersection. I have noted that many have driven off the edges on both the north and south sides. I do appreciate the great improvement however.
SHARON THORIN