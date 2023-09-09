Appointment laughable — Terry Spence

NORFOLK — Merrick Garland’s appointment of David Weiss as special counsel in the Hunter Biden probe is laughable. Weiss is the same attorney who tried to arrange the sweetheart deal for Hunter which would see him plead guilty to three misdemeanors, only to see it blow up in court thanks to a judge who was a bit smarter.
I am not an attorney, but I believe the correct way to make such an appointment is to select a special counsel from the opposition party or better yet, pick someone from outside the government in the interest of fairness and impartiality.
Weiss doesn’t fit the bill on either aspect. Expect Weiss to pretend to investigate and work really hard. MAGA.
TERRY SPENCE