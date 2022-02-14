NORFOLK — I have to issue an apology to Shane Clausen, our previous ward councilman (Ward 1-4), as I thought he HAD voted for changes to First Street and Braasch Avenue! I was WRONG! He DIDN’T vote against this ridiculous change, because he wasn’t even present at that meeting, because of illness!

I will always admit when I am wrong, and I ask that he not be (shamed) of my mistake! My apologies, Shane!

Because of his knowledge of our area by Johnson Park, he has been against a number of changes, to no avail. Evidently, plans for this venture go way further back than I realized, so most of our valid reasons for being against some changes is futile. Why there can’t be compromises with some of the issues, I don’t understand, and never will!

Changes to First Street by Johnson Park are ridiculous and will create problems for the people living and driving in the area! I have been called a couple names, including being told that I am racist (WHAT?) and that I take the award for Norfolk’s Negative Nellie! So be it! Even the mayor has not understood why I am against some change, even though I have explained, time and time again! And, I will continue to voice my opinions, as that is my right!

PAULA PENNINGTON

In other news

Need rent help — Ray Brandt

NELIGH — The paper says Nebraska is proposing to pay renters and homeowners each $30,000 to catch up on unpaid housing payments and the program will continue through 2025. Of course there are restrictions. If you earned more than $84,000 last year, you don’t qualify, but $80,000 is OK.

Apology, more thoughts — Paula Pennington

Against endorsement — Bob Hardy

LINCOLN — I am disappointed to find out that the Nebraska Farm Bureau has endorsed Jim Pillen for governor. Pillen is someone who is behaving very much like Trump in that instead of policy proposals he is using name calling, ridicule and sarcasm as the basis for his campaign for governor.

Supports candidate —Brian Cargill

COZAD — If we want educational institutions that reflect our values, we need to work hard to recruit leaders that reflect our values. Schools should be teaching children about the Nebraska values of a strong work ethic, honesty, faith, the difference between right and wrong.