Apology, more thoughts — Paula Pennington

NORFOLK — I have to issue an apology to Shane Clausen, our previous ward councilman (Ward 1-4), as I thought he HAD voted for changes to First Street and Braasch Avenue! I was WRONG! He DIDN’T vote against this ridiculous change, because he wasn’t even present at that meeting, because of illness!
I will always admit when I am wrong, and I ask that he not be (shamed) of my mistake! My apologies, Shane!
Because of his knowledge of our area by Johnson Park, he has been against a number of changes, to no avail. Evidently, plans for this venture go way further back than I realized, so most of our valid reasons for being against some changes is futile. Why there can’t be compromises with some of the issues, I don’t understand, and never will!
Changes to First Street by Johnson Park are ridiculous and will create problems for the people living and driving in the area! I have been called a couple names, including being told that I am racist (WHAT?) and that I take the award for Norfolk’s Negative Nellie! So be it! Even the mayor has not understood why I am against some change, even though I have explained, time and time again! And, I will continue to voice my opinions, as that is my right!
PAULA PENNINGTON