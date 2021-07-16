MADISON — To my family, friends and community.

I owe a debt of gratitude and an outstanding apology to all of you. My behavior over the past two years has been unbecoming of the young gentleman I am meant to be. My drinking and arrogant actions were far from Christ like. I apologize.

When I lost my dad, my world was turned upside down and I dove into a sea of self pity, anger and drunkenness. I have mistreated my mother, brothers, sister and in-laws with my poor attitude.

Shameful acts, and my rude foul language has been a poor display of how I was raised. We were raised to be polite, proper, decent young men and women. My father and mother brought us up in a Christian household to be strong in faith and humble servants of the most high God. But my character has not shown this of late. For this, I am deeply apologetic. So, from here on, I promise to put my best foot forward.

I vow to remain sober and vigilant. And, Lord willing, to become the man that my mother and father, friends and family and I, myself can be proud to know. I pray you can all forgive me and accept my apology and confession of shameful behavior and hurtful actions. I bring these things to the light so that I may be set free from the darkness that binds me.

And come the soldier the Lord Jesus calls me to be that I may help and not hinder the advancement of His kingdom. Bless us all Father, Yahweh. In Jesus name, I humbly pray, Amen.

2 Timothy 2: 1,3: My son, be strong in the grace that is yours in Christ Jesus ... Like a good soldier of Christ Jesus, join with me in suffering.

JACOB DOUGLAS RAKOWSKY

