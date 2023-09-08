NORFOLK — This is a response to the letter, “Better Balance Desired,” that was recently printed in your “Letters to the Editor” section.

The writer did a good amount of writing to state “I’m a liberal.” Fortunately, we still live in a republic society, so he has the right to express his opinion. However, I would like to express another viewpoint.

I believe the Norfolk Daily News is a well-balanced newspaper that is not oversized, not undersized and provides adequate news to its readers. It provides good information throughout the daily editions. I have never considered it to be biased.

Their commentary page also contains features “From the Left” and “From the Right” columns. I don’t usually agree with “From the Left,” but I do consider and respect the writers’ freedom to express their view. I, as a conservative, naturally prefer the “From the Right” column. The editors are open to publications of the commentators, regardless of their political status. I believe most readers will agree.

The newspaper is, to my knowledge, well accepted throughout the area. It provides readers information without prejudice. If people want “liberal” news then they should watch “The View” on television. If they want good, realistic news, they should read the Norfolk Daily News and watch “FOX News” on TV.

I consider all people a friend until they prove otherwise. To my friend, enjoy the Norfolk Daily News, as I do, with an open mind.

C.L. MANN

