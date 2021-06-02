ELGIN — We would like to thank the lady who paid for our meal at The Granary. It was much appreciated.
NORBERT and JEANETTE
STARMAN
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Access all content on our website for $6.99 per month
Access all content on our website for one day
* For limited time receive the second day free
Verify you have a print subscription to get free digital access to our website
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Northeast/North Central Nebraska’s most trusted, comprehensive, and timely news source
ELGIN — We would like to thank the lady who paid for our meal at The Granary. It was much appreciated.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — On May 26, my husband and I were in Norfolk to pick up a dog. We were to meet the seller at the main entrance to Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. We arrived and I did not think we were at the right entrance. I flagged down a young man and he told me where the right entrance was, and …
NORFOLK — We did it! The Convention of States Project application, LR14 was successfully revived on a vote of 30-14 from a motion made by Sen. Mike Flood. This motion “suspended the rules” that exist to put life back into LR14.
NORFOLK — Recently I was going through some items when I came upon this poem. It is called “The Tale of Grandma’s Apron” and the author is Charlotte Nordeen. I think it is appropriate now.
LYONS — Last week, the Nebraska Legislature, on a vote of 33-11, approved Legislative Bill 108, which would temporarily expand the gross income eligibility for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to better support working families. Another bill, Legislative Bill 306, passed …
O’NEILL — I have been a subscriber for at least 50 years to the Norfolk Daily News. In the past two years, and even lately, I’m horrified of the smut articles of sex offenders. Really, do you think the readers want to know each act?
ELKHORN — In the Nebraska Legislature recently, the funding of services for children with developmental disabilities was up for debate. LB376, a bill designed to provide basic supports and services to Nebraska families with a disabled child, was filibustered and failed.
ELKHORN — The Family Support Waiver is critical for families like mine that fall through the cracks of current waivers, yet struggle to financially provide an adequate level of care for their child with special needs.
OMAHA — Key foundations for forming, serving, and maintaining a democratic government, is that free and fair elections, defined by: one person, one vote, with equal access to education and the ballot box, including the USPS mail box — are required.