NORFOLK — Annexation has been an issue of community interest over recent weeks as the City of Norfolk considers adopting a comprehensive annexation plan.
Such a thing has not happened in Norfolk for several decades. Looking at a map of the city’s existing boundaries, you can tell. Natural growth of the community over the course of time has expanded neighborhoods and developments beyond city limits. We’ve grown beyond our boundaries and outkicked our coverage. Existing city limits no longer make logical or functional sense.
Recognizing this, in 2017 the city council commissioned Olsson Associates to conduct an annexation analysis of the entire community. The study ultimately recommended annexing 25 different areas in every direction — north, south, east and west — around Norfolk (the map, entire study and several associated documents can be found on the homepage of the city website). The proposed plan was finalized in late 2019 and the council was prepared to bring it forward for consideration in early 2020. Then COVID-19 restrictions hit, and the council determined it best to delay the process until public gatherings were again allowed and economic conditions stabilized.
That brings us to today. A plan for rolling out the annexation process was put in place in early 2021 and has culminated now in an intent resolution approved by the Norfolk City Council weeks ago and a planning commission hearing about a month ago. Each of these steps required public notice (letters to affected property owners) and public hearings. In addition, the City of Norfolk hosted a public open house forum last week in which anyone interested was encouraged to ask specific questions of elected officials and city staff, enabling face-to-face conversations without the time constraints of a public hearing.
Basic questions about annexation are natural. I’d have many of the same I’ve heard from some affected landowners. First, why? In short, cities annex on occasion in order to facilitate orderly and efficient growth that maximizes the utility of public services. Not adjusting to organic growth or planning for new growth strains existing infrastructure and limits new development moving forward.
Other regularly asked questions center on property tax implications (changes vary depending on location), utility connections (water and sewer system connections are not required until private well and septic systems fail), keeping animals (no changes unless your zoning changes, which does not happen with annexation). These and other questions are addressed as part of an “FAQ” document on the city website. Also helpful to know is that water rates within city limits are half of what they are outside of city limits and that with annexation comes direct representation on the Norfolk City Council.
Ultimately, there is also a fairness question regarding annexation that elected officials must consider. Why should the household on South Eighth Street or Hayes Avenue be required to pay taxes in full to support the same parks, library, fire protection and city streets that a household just outside existing limits uses but does not pay the same amount of taxes for?
Annexation does not happen on a regular basis. But sometimes it is necessary for a city to adjust its boundaries in order to reflect real-life growth accumulated over years, prepare for new growth to be served by city infrastructure and provide for the fair distribution and maximum utility of public services that benefit all citizens.
The Norfolk City Council will hold a public hearing on annexation at its Tuesday, Sept. 7, meeting. As this discussion progresses, it is my hope we can listen and learn from each other and respect one another as reasonable beings all seeking to live together harmoniously within a community.
JOSH MOENNING