LINCOLN — Animal Rights Awareness Week is the third week of June. This will be my first year giving attention to this observance, even though I have been actively living my life for the last seven years and six months purposely avoiding the direct exploitation of sentient beings (animals and insects, etc).
You may think my personal choice to do this is “weird,” “extreme” or “far left/liberal.” However, during Donald Trump’s presidency, there was a bipartisan agreement when he signed the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act on Nov. 25, 2019, and he stated, “It is important that we combat these heinous and sadistic acts of cruelty, which are totally unacceptable in a civilized society.” This act was manifested in response to people intentionally videotaping torturing/smashing animals and getting financial rewards from views.
I strongly feel that to move society’s needle toward a civilized society, where we greatly reduce worldwide suffering, it needs to include not eating any living sentient beings with a face. Total freedom would rightfully be returned to all sentient beings that have the desire to live. Highly exploited domesticated animals such as chickens, pigs and cows would eventually not exist because we would stop artificially impregnating and bringing these animals into existence as a commodity. This would allow struggling wildlife to replenish and not go extinct.
Leonardo da Vinci stated “the time will come when we look upon the murder of animals as we now look upon the murder of men.”
Robert Rieck