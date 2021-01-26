Anesthetists thanked — Laura Fraynd

OMAHA — Every year, Americans are surveyed about which professions they trust the most. After this year, it should come as no surprise that nurses rank first as most trusted profession for the 19th consecutive year.
These frontline providers have been called to perform above and beyond their duty to meet the ever-changing needs of their community.
During the week of Jan. 24-30, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) celebrate over 150 years of anesthesia. Over 57,000 CRNAs are currently practicing across the country, safely performing more than 49 million anesthetics every year.
CRNAs practice in every setting anesthesia is delivered: traditional hospital surgical suites; obstetrical delivery rooms; critical access hospitals; ambulatory surgical centers; offices of dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons, and pain management specialists; U.S. military and Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities.
CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America, enabling medically underserved areas to offer essential services. CRNAs bring the compassion inherent in our critical care nursing experience, combined with the highest educational and professional standards and technical skills. During the COVID-19 pandemic, CRNAs lended their varied experience and expertise in Intensive Care Units and Emergency Departments nationwide. CRNAs are uniquely skilled to provide services wherever needed.
We are proud to be part of your community. CRNAs are there for Nebraskans when they are at their most vulnerable, taking bringing patients safely and comfortably through these situations as more than a responsibility. It is our calling — and we thank you for allowing us to care for you.
LAURA FRAYND