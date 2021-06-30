America’s shift left — Norma Knapp

NORFOLK — Perhaps I have a solution for our southern border crisis. The thousands of immigrants crossing our border should be bused directly to the White House. When that is filled up, they should bus them to the residences of Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Barack Obama, Sen. Chuck Shumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Bernie Sanders and then to the homes of all the Hollywood elites.
The Biden administration has done absolutely nothing about it. I understand Vice President Harris is finally going to the border, although six months after the fact. Our ancestors migrated to this country also, but the government didn’t take care of them. They had to fend for themselves and their survival. After applying for citizenship legally, they accomplished their dream.
Our military men and women have sacrificed their lives. Many have been wounded and suffered the loss of limbs so America could remain a free nation. What a pity that our present administration doesn’t care. They are more interested in trying to turn America into a communist nation. There are many reasons why I believe this. First and foremost, one of the first rules of communism is to brainwash our youth at a young age, and it has already started in the public school system.
The teachers union, both federal and state, tends to lean to the far left. Parents across our nation have gone head to head with the education system. Bravo to the parents who are standing up against the education system. This education system wants to introduce racism, sexual orientation, transgenderism and more, which I am ashamed to print. If you can fathom this, they want to start teaching this to your children at the tender age of 5 and 6.
The radical left wants to rid America of our flag, the national anthem and Pledge of Allegiance, especially in our schools. They also want to take away the names of our holidays, be it patriotic or religious. Thanksgiving was celebrated by the Pilgrims who settled in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, in 1620. They gave thanks to God for their survival in a new country.
Wake up America! Those in the current administration don’t care about America and its people. They only care about taking away our freedoms and having control over our lives.
Each day I pray that God would heal our land. Please read 2 Chronicles 7:14 for inspiration.
NORMA KNAPP