Editor’s note: The first part of Gina Lindsay’s letter to the editor ran in Tuesday’s issue of the Daily News.
An additional concern I have regarding this proposed annexation is the fact that those of us who are directly impacted have absolutely no representation in the matter. I was told that if we are annexed, we would then have representation. While that is true, it certainly does not apply to this particular situation, it would be far too late for that. I asked why those of us who live within a SID couldn’t have one of our SID board members appointed and allowed to be our voice in this matter. I was then told that had never been asked. Has this option been explored any further? I doubt it.
My personal taxes will increase a little more than $800 per year, before the increase that is set to take effect. The decrease in my water rate that is being touted as a benefit will certainly NOT make up the difference in the increase in taxes. The mayor refers to fairness. Is it fair for a decision to be made about us for us?
The 2010 census lists the population of Norfolk at 24,210 and the 2020 census lists the population at 24,955, which is an increase of 745 people over those 10 years. The number of households in Norfolk from 2015-2019 was 10,290, which is an average of 2.29 people per household. The increase in population of 745 equates to 325 households. In the last couple of years, there has been a rapid expansion of housing in Norfolk. The construction of Victory Village added 17 buildings with approximately eight apartments per building equating to 136 new households. Construction at Legacy Bend has added a combination of 50 houses and apartments, or households. The Madison Villa project added 36 units. The Nor-Park development added 28 single-family homes, 22 townhomes, 15 triplexes and 56 apartments, for a total of 121 households. These projects alone have added 343 housing units. If we use the average of 2.29 people per household, that equates to 785 people. That is more than the population increase over the last 10 years. And this DOESN’T include any other new single-family homes constructed over the last 10 years.
The expansion that has taken place in the last few years is significant. And all of the housing developments I mentioned are all WITHIN the existing city limits and more than sufficient for the increase in population over a 10-year time frame. A good portion of the area proposed to be annexed does not have any additional area for development, which is the stated purposed for the annexation. If there is not any additional land to be developed, what is the point of annexation for that area? Increased tax revenue for the city seems to be the logical explanation.
Many citizens raised questions at the public hearing held as part of the city council meeting on Sept. 7. We were told by the mayor that they recorded those questions and would answer them. We were not told when to expect those answers or how. I’m guessing not in enough time to prepare for the next city council meeting.