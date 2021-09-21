Editor’s note: See the rest of Gina Lindsay’s letter to the editor in Wednesday’s edition.
* * *
NORFOLK — I would like to address and correct the quote by mayor Josh Moenning that appeared in the Thursday, Aug. 26, edition of the Norfolk Daily News, following the open house held at the library regarding the proposed annexation. Mayor Moenning is quoted as saying, “As areas just outside the city grow, the people living there get the benefits of city services such as police, fire and rescue and streets, but don’t pay taxes to the city.” This statement is simply not true. Those of us living “just outside” of the city limits do pay taxes to the City of Norfolk.
Randy Gates, the city’s finance officer, told me that we pay a separate tax to the Norfolk Rural Fire District, which is to the City of Norfolk to have fire and rescue services available to us. I live on the eastern side of Norfolk where there are 45 properties. My personal tax liability for fire and rescue service is $96.48 per year. If I use an average of $90 for those 45 properties that amounts to $4,500 paid to the city by just our small housing area for that service. In addition to that tax, if we do call for an ambulance, we pay an additional $16 per mile for the distance we are from the city limit. I verified with Faith Regional Health Services and the Norfolk Fire Division that in the past year, there have been only five fire and rescue calls to our housing area, and only 15 calls in the last five years. That is an average of three calls per year. We have paid approximately $20,000 to the City of Norfolk for the availability of that service in the last five years.
I have talked to property owners in each of the four areas affected by the proposed annexation, and NONE of those areas are patrolled by the Norfolk Police Division. Those areas are ALL patrolled by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
The city street department does not provide any services to us, either. I spoke with Anne Pruss, Madison County clerk, who verified that those of us residing outside city limits pay an additional county tax that provides for snow removal and any street repairs or maintenance that may be needed. This was also verified by one of the board members of the SID that I reside in. I also pay a double water rate to have water and sewer service.
Based on my explanation, it shows that those of us outside city limits are NOT placing any strain on the existing infrastructure, we are paying our fair share for the services we use.