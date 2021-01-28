All views needed — Patricia Spieker

NORFOLK — I’m writing in regard to the letter to the editor in the Jan. 23 issue of the Daily News. It appears to me that the cancel culture is now being used to silence those with differing views.
I do not know Mr. Hulm or the letter writer. What I do know is that they each have a right to their opinion. Calling for the Daily News to cancel a column or only print the columns that are aligned with your views is cancel culture mentality.
Freedom of speech is everyone’s right. No one forfeits this right to speak just by having an opposing view point.
This is a pivotal time in our nation. If you insist that someone be canceled now, you may be the next one to be vilified and canceled in the future.
PATRICIA SPIEKER