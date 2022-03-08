NORFOLK — While I was preparing to write a letter to the editor, I picked up the March 1 edition of the Daily News. The first page I read is the commentary. Lo and behold, I see a letter printed on the same subject I am writing about today. The writer described my sentiments exactly. I totally agree with the writer.
I am guessing, but my instincts tell me the Nebraska chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a radical leftist group, along with the Nebraska State Board of Education, continue to push this (Native American mascot changes).
I’m assuming they didn’t get any or very little response the first time they tried this, so now they are getting the Nebraska Legislature involved so they can bribe the schools with money to offset the cost it would take to make the changes.
I cannot believe the audacity these leftist have by telling the schools with the use of this money the schools can right their wrong. What WRONG? I graduated from Battle Creek High School 70 years ago. That mascot was there then and probably long before that. In my mind, the schools that have chosen honorable names like Braves, Warriors and Chieftains for their sports to identify is a tribute to Native Americans.
The radical left wants to make everything and anything racist. Why? That’s what is making our country so divided.
But I guess that’s what they want.
NORMA KNAPP