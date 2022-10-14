Alive and well — M. Lowell Broberg

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A few weeks ago, I was pleasantly surprised to see the format and content of the Norfolk Daily News. It had arrived as the first of a new subscription, which was recommended by a Nebraska cousin. There it was, highly organized into a dozen or more components of news, each was standing on its own merit. For example, it is rare to find an objective and comprehensive Commentary page like that. Also, a few names are sometimes recognized, like a recent edition contained the obituary of one of my sister’s friends who was 98 years old.
Until 1950, my farm home was between Newman Grove and Tilden, so part of my heart will always be in Nebraska. Having that background enables me to recall the old days as compared to today. Even with all of the changes, reading the paper is like a quick visit to Nebraska. Therefore, I’m convinced. The Norfolk Daily News is alive and well.
The arrival of each edition is a jubilant occasion for one who is home bound, disabled and in the mid-90s. The subscription will be extended because the paper serves as a window to the Greater Norfolk Area and much more. Thanks to the entire staff for the publishing of a newspaper with a great format, informative content, and is certainly a pleasure to read.
M. LOWELL BROBERG