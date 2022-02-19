Agricultural leader — Sen. Ben Hansen

LINCOLN — Most people know of ethanol as a clean-burning, affordable option at the pump. It’s true that Nebraska’s ethanol plants consume nearly half of the corn grown in Nebraska and produce high-quality dried distiller grains to support livestock operations. The industry has also become more efficient over time, using fewer bushels of corn to produce a gallon of ethanol thanks to the ingenuity and innovation of hard-working Nebraskans.
Ethanol has already overcome much and still faces obstacles ahead. Between trade wars, small refinery waivers, the pandemic, and now the emergence of electric vehicles, the future of ethanol production, corn prices, good-paying jobs these ethanol plants support, and the value of farmland are at risk.
Fortunately there is an initiative in the works that promises to bolster ethanol and ensure it can compete in the future. Summit Carbon Solutions, based in the Midwest, is partnering with several Nebraska ethanol plants to give them a leg up. By reducing the carbon footprint of their production processes, Summit can make ethanol from these plants a net-zero or even carbon-negative fuel by the end of the decade. This will make Nebraska ethanol incredibly competitive across the nation.
The agricultural community is leading the way through sustainability efforts and carbon capture technology. Please join me in supporting this cause on behalf of future generations of Nebraskans.
SEN. BEN HANSEN