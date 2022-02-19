Agricultural leader — Sen. Ben Hansen

LINCOLN — Most people know of ethanol as a clean-burning, affordable option at the pump. It’s true that Nebraska’s ethanol plants consume nearly half of the corn grown in Nebraska and produce high-quality dried distiller grains to support livestock operations. The industry has also become more efficient over time, using fewer bushels of corn to produce a gallon of ethanol thanks to the ingenuity and innovation of hard-working Nebraskans.

Ethanol has already overcome much and still faces obstacles ahead. Between trade wars, small refinery waivers, the pandemic, and now the emergence of electric vehicles, the future of ethanol production, corn prices, good-paying jobs these ethanol plants support, and the value of farmland are at risk.

Fortunately there is an initiative in the works that promises to bolster ethanol and ensure it can compete in the future. Summit Carbon Solutions, based in the Midwest, is partnering with several Nebraska ethanol plants to give them a leg up. By reducing the carbon footprint of their production processes, Summit can make ethanol from these plants a net-zero or even carbon-negative fuel by the end of the decade. This will make Nebraska ethanol incredibly competitive across the nation.

The agricultural community is leading the way through sustainability efforts and carbon capture technology. Please join me in supporting this cause on behalf of future generations of Nebraskans.

SEN. BEN HANSEN

In other news

Stand up for your beliefs — Marge Schlautman

HOWELLS — For those who treasure religious freedom, a must read is “Saving My Assassin,” a memoir by Virginia Prodan. It is a stirring account of valor under an oppressive regime, with faith in the face of faithless enemies.

Guns, money and control — Rollin Tuttle

NORFOLK — First of all, I want to thank state Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon for introducing a “Right to Carry Concealed Weapon” bill. There have been numerous instances where a citizen carrying halts a dangerous situation.

Cut carbon, taxes — Sen. John McCollister, Yoram Bauman

Cutting taxes that disproportionately burden low-income households — like sales taxes on groceries — seems like an idea with bipartisan appeal that should have already happened. Yet the governor’s race in Virginia hinged in part on the persistence of the grocery tax there, and in Utah it too…

Save America — Robert Mortensen

RANDOLPH — Old Joe Biden is destroying America. His politics created a living national nightmare. He’s surrendered our energy independence, sabotaged the economy, surged violent crime, caved to Communist China and crushed our citizens instead of the virus.

Agricultural leader — Sen. Ben Hansen

LINCOLN — Most people know of ethanol as a clean-burning, affordable option at the pump. It’s true that Nebraska’s ethanol plants consume nearly half of the corn grown in Nebraska and produce high-quality dried distiller grains to support livestock operations. The industry has also become mo…

Found cartoon offensive — Bev Henkel

NORFOLK — I found the cartoon on the editorial page on Feb. 3 very offensive. Is that a (cartoon) you have to accept? I would hope that in the future, if you see something that would be offensive to members of the Norfolk Community, you would delete it. I am not from Mexico but have dear fri…