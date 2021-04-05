Agrees with writer — Twila Reeker

PIERCE — The letter writer in the Daily News on March 24 beat me to it. I feel the same way you do. There needs to be at least two registers open for those who don’t care to use the scan and go when checking out.
I, too, don’t care to use them either. I have talked to several people who agree with us.
It’s bad enough when they remodel the store so that it takes an extra half-hour or more just to find your items. Please think this over, so your customers appreciate and enjoy shopping in your store! Thank you.
TWILA REEKER