Agrees with decision — Frederick Pinkelman

WYNOT — I’m writing in response to the article on March 27 on page 2 of the Daily News regarding Judge Doug Luebe’s courageous decision in the gay couple’s adoption case.
The more we turn away from God’s laws, the more evil seems to prevail. We become our own gods, making laws that fit our own sinful and selfish desires.
Man’s law says that so-called “gay marriage” is legal. God’s law says that marriage is between a man and a woman. I believe that much of the chaos that our country is experiencing today is a result of our turning away from God. I’m not saying all manmade laws are bad, but if they contradict God’s law, then they are bad.
Thank you Judge Luebe for having the courage to make the right decision, even if man’s law says you’re wrong.
FREDERICK PINKELMAN