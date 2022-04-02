NORFOLK — As I live on North First Street, close to where the soybean crushing plant is to be built, I am very much against it!
For one thing, we can’t even vote for anyone on the city council. I attended the first meeting and think for the second one I will bring my tea bags.
Wondering why the landowners that want it changed to heavy industry weren’t speaking for the plant at the meeting on March 21. They can take their money and run and leave it to all of us out here to live with.
Nothing was mentioned about the mess it will bring just being built — trucks hauling material, cement trucks and train tracks being installed.
On First Street there is a weight limit posted. I’m going to put the DOT on speed dial and call every time I see one of their trucks. Of course, I suppose the city council will change that, too.
Representative from the soybean plant said they will use 400,000 gallons of water per day. He said almost like the irrigation systems. I don’t think so. They only run three to four months out of the year, not 24/7. What will that do to all our well water? It’ll run us dry.
People living in Norfolk think this won’t affect them. Wait until they have to sit and wait for a train pulling 100 cars through town.
GARNETT JURACEK