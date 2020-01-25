Against street assessment — Patricia Rakowsky

OSMOND — It has been a little over five years since a letter arrived from the City of Osmond informing me of a proposed road improvement to First Street. I made a point to check out the road on that street, and the road appeared to be in good condition.
I contacted the city about the notice I had received and the clerk told me the people in the city would be given an opportunity to vote on the proposal. The question was put to a vote, and the people voted in favor of the improvement.
The problem I have glaring at me each time I get sent this outrageous bill is the fact that I have only one vote to decline the idea. The individuals along the street are forced to pay for the benefit to the entire town, without really having any choice, while the rest of town is enjoying the improved road to the park and swimming pool without having to worry about who is being forced to pay for it.
The property owners along the street are billed, per foot, to the center line. In my case the levied amount of the bill came to $6,858.75. They broke the bill into 15 payments of $457.25 with interest charges each year on top of that of $279.62 (at 5.50% if paid on time, or at 8.50% if delinquent), for a period of 15 years! Each year my bill comes to $736.67, due on Feb. 5.
Every time I receive the bill, I don’t know whether to explode or to cry. It doesn’t seem reasonable that individuals are being forced to pay these astronomical charges, when they only get one vote to protect themselves with. They aren’t given any choice.
I think, “If the city wants the road improvements, they should come up with the way to pay for them without foisting the burden of the cost on just a few.”
What a rip!
PATRICIA RAKOWSKY