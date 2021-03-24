Against self-checkouts — John Kroll

PIERCE — I wonder how many people like the new format of an almost exclusive self-checkout at Walmart in Norfolk? I was shopping on March 19, and when I went to check out, there was only one lane opened to have staff check customers out for their purchases.
I noticed there are six employee checkout counters, but only one was staffed for customer checkouts. There were about 25 self-checkout counters, and about 75% of these counters were in use. There were seven employees in the self-checkout areas, and four of these employees were checking items out for customers.
I had one of the seven self-checkout employees ask me if I wanted to have them help me check out at a self-checkout counter. I politely declined. I don’t like self-checkout for several reasons. The first is I prefer to have an employee check me out.
The second is that I have no desire to self-checkout and help reduce employees and increase their profits. The third is that I expect to get a discount or have the price of products purchased reduced if I’m going to do the work that should be done by employees.
If I want to pay with cash, I would need to have an employee come to the self-checkout counter to take my cash for my purchases, as there is not a way to pay cash at the self-checkout counter without an employee.
I was standing in line with five other customers waiting to go through the one employee-manned checkout counter. Many customers looked at the five customers lined up at the employee checkout counter and then went to a self-checkout counter rather than wait in line. I believe having only one line on Friday afternoon was designed to frustrate customers who would have liked to have an employee check them out.
I would encourage businesses to survey their customers regarding how they wish to check out with their purchases. I understand some customers prefer self-checkout but wonder if more employee checkout counters were open, how many customers would choose the employee checkout counters?
JOHN KROLL