NORFOLK — First off, I want to say I agree with the recent letter writer — a special election for the proposed tax increases needs to happen. It should be divided between needs and wants. When people aren’t buying meat because it’s too expensive, you have a problem.

In August the average American, according to Fox Business, was paying an additional $717 a month due to inflation. At this rate it will cost an extra $8,604 per year. I have a friend who just had his propane tank filled. Last year it was $800. This year it jumped to $1,300. I don’t think we have any idea of how hard it will be this winter for people trying to stay warm and paying their bills.

Separate the needs and wants. It’s not a time to be taxing people in a recession for fun.

DIANE DICKIE

