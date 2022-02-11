LINCOLN — I am disappointed to find out that the Nebraska Farm Bureau has endorsed Jim Pillen for governor. Pillen is someone who is behaving very much like Trump in that instead of policy proposals he is using name calling, ridicule and sarcasm as the basis for his campaign for governor.
Remember too that he criticized Charles Herbster and his wife for not having children. Also, when the federal government made PPP loans available to help businesses retain employees during the COVID-19 epidemic, Pillen was one of the first in line to borrow $10.8 million, but only repaid $5 million. Where do you suppose the other money went; into his pocket of course.
Both he and Herbster have enough money to buy the election if we let them. Each of us has one vote and we need to use it wisely instead of letting someone buy it. Shame on you Nebraska Farm Bureau; you can do better.
BOB HARDY