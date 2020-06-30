Against dairy farms — Robert Rieck Jr.

LINCOLN — In several newspapers across the nation, dairy farmers have been pouring out milk in response to the effects of COVID-19. In my opinion, if we truly want to help our local dairy farmers, we need to help them transition from dairy and into a sustainable farming practice with perhaps the assistance from “transfarmation.”

All dairy farms are exploiting the female reproductive system of a sentient being. Dairy cows are not milk machines. They are mammals. Most dairy farms impregnate the cows by means of “artificial insemination” or forceful insemination.

What would it be called if someone forcefully inseminated you?

The calf is born. If it is female, she is separated from her mother and is raised to also be exploited. I believe that a male calf is usually killed within the first 24 to 48 hours of its life by means of blunt force to the head or sold for veal.

A study published in the International Journal of Epidemiology in February 2020 study said by drinking up to one cup of dairy milk per day, the associated (cancer) risk increased by 50 percent, and those drinking two or three cups per day, the risk increased by 70-80 percent.

Humans are the only species that regularly drink milk from another species. Up to 68% of the human population is lactose intolerant. This lactose intolerance is especially high for people with Asian, African and Indigenous/Native descent. This is unjust for minorities in our school systems, which forces dairy milk.

ROBERT RIECK JR.

