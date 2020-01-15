Against bill — Jennifer James

LINCOLN — I am a person with a disability and I am worried about LB147, “The Restraint Bill.” This bill could lead to the use of physical restraint on people like me. I am regularly left out, forced to struggle to meet my basic needs, treated poorly and face many other difficult situations. This bill lets teachers use physical force with little real guidance and limited, if any, training.
In nearly 80% of cases where this is used, it is on a person with a disability. Also 44% of the time this is used on African-American students when they only make up 21% of the student population. This is not right! This can lead to physical harm, mental harm, or even death. We need more protections against this not less.
This bill in particular says that the Individual Education (IEP) Plan, 504 Plan, or IDEA should only be considered when removing someone from the classroom not when restraining them. This is bad for people with disabilities. It’s time to stop this.
JENNIFER JAMES