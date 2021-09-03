NORFOLK — As a resident of the Proposed 2021 Annexation of Area 1.1, I am writing regarding my objection to it, as I see little advantage for my area and recognize it as a land grab. I have lived in this area for 43 years and have not needed city services that were not contracted or paid for.
1. There has been extremely short notice for a land grab of this magnitude. The first mailing was sent out Aug. 4 and the city council’s first reading is to be Sept. 7.
2. I have no at-large representation on the Norfolk City Council, unless you count Shane Clausen, who has land under Clausen Brothers in Area 1.1.
3. The tax levy in Area 1.1 is: 1.654184. The tax levy in Norfolk is: 1.946656. This would represent an approximate 17.5% tax increase. Services from Madison County for roads, snow removal and sheriff response are exceptional. All other services are contracted or paid directly. In addition taxes from NPPD would increase.
4. Sales tax immediately increases to 1.5% even without using any city infrastructure.
5. Road and services: As to city streets, I doubt that I use them any more than the engineer, who lives in Wayne; the fire chief, who lives in Battle Creek; or the thousands of others who drive in to shop and work from Pierce, Battle Creek, Madison, Albion and on and on. We in Area 1.1 are not being “leapfrogged;” water and sewer lines to the north of us can be extended, as can the lines to the south.
Other folks in my area also see this as a land grab, possibly initiated by two entities. It may or may not be true that Growing Together and North Fork are frequently cited as needing funding sources or population numbers. The population in my area can be counted WITHOUT being part of the city.
My hope is that the Norfolk City Council, including the newest, youngest appointed member, will slow down this process by voting against a blanket annexation.
CAROL LYON