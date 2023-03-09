Address climate change — Jon Hochschartner

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect some light snow and drizzle or freezing drizzle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&