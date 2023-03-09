Address climate change — Jon Hochschartner

GRANBY, Conn. — Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts should support increased funding for cultivated-meat research to help prevent the calamitous effects of climate change. For those who aren’t familiar with the term, cultivated meat is grown from animal cells, without slaughter. It requires a fraction of the greenhouse-gas emissions that raising livestock does.
Animal agriculture is one of the leading causes of global warming. While the private sector has made admirable progress in cultivated-meat development, more government-funded research is needed so this revolutionary protein can achieve price parity with slaughtered meat. Environmentally-conscious legislators should support the effort.
JON HOCHSCHARTNER