Action needed — Bev Henkel

NORFOLK — Norfolk is a sister city of Blantyre, Malawi. We have students from there at Northeast Community College and Wayne State College.
They are also working in nursing homes and other businesses in Norfolk related to their course of study. This is all in jeopardy now.
The latest pronouncement regarding international students is that if the majority of their college classes are not in person, they will lose their student visa and be deported. This is not the America I grew up in nor the America I want to continue to live in or support.
Letters may be sent to our members of Congress, asking them to stand against this. Let your voice be heard.
Thank you.
BEV HENKEL