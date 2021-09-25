WAYNE — It boggles my mind to hear the volatile and negative pushback to revised health standards and comprehensive sex education in Nebraska while hearing anti-abortion proponents loudly and angrily vowing to support similar legislation as S.B.8 in Texas. Anti-choice politicians passed the most extreme and dangerous ban on safe and legal abortion since Roe v Wade afforded the rights to women in 1973.
l was among some of the first women who were beneficiaries of safe and legal abortions instead of resorting to the horrendous things women, for hundreds of years before us, suffered through and even died from.
l grew up in rural Nebraska, where sex was a taboo topic that we didn’t even talk about with our best friends much less our parents.
Had l had comprehensive sex education that talked about the normalcy of sexuality, the importance of emotional maturity, an understanding of consent and bodily autonomy as well as access to birth control; perhaps l may have avoided an unplanned pregnancy.
If young women were not shamed for pregnancy outside of marriage; perhaps l would have felt it was OK to tell my parents. (Girls at my high school disappeared for nine months but gossip makes the rounds.)
Had l had information about consent and what to do when a person won’t take no for an answer; perhaps l would not have been a victim of date rape.
Had l not been an adopted child whose own mother gave her up because she couldn’t deal with raising four children as a single parent; perhaps l might have considered adoption would be a loving choice to make.
Yes, l made a choice. It may not have been a choice that you would have made but it was right for me at the time.
Does that make me pro-abortion? No, it makes me a woman who deserves the right to bodily autonomy and reproductive freedom.
Here l am, a 68-year-old grandmother fighting for the same rights for my granddaughters as anti-abortion-power-wielders manipulate the law to strip that right from all women.
Abortion is health care, comprehensive sex education saves lives and is effective in reducing unplanned pregnancies.
Being against abortion is not pro-life, it is anti-abortion and anti- bodily autonomy, so please do not talk to me about your choice and right to not wear a mask.
Our bodies, our choice!