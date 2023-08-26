OMAHA — I was disappointed to see the KPTM story about PEPFAR, an incredibly important global health program. PEPFAR isn’t a household name and it should be — but not for the reasons highlighted in that story.

The U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief was founded in 2003 by President George W. Bush to stem the seemingly insurmountable tide of HIV/AIDS, largely on the African continent. Twenty-five million lives saved later, PEPFAR is widely recognized as one of the most successful global health programs in history, a shining example of the power of bipartisan leadership.

This story misses the humanity of PEPFAR — 25 million mothers, fathers, children saved from a preventable, treatable disease. More than 5 million babies who were born without needing a lifetime of medicine to survive.

It also diminishes the astounding contributions of our country — our communities — to ending HIV/AIDS. According to the ONE Campaign, Nebraskans alone have helped PEPFAR save 153,758 lives since 2003. That’s a legacy we should be proud of and one that compels us to see the job through to the end.

To allow a program that is currently keeping millions of people alive to lapse would be a stunning abdication of moral leadership. I urge Reps. Bacon, Flood, Smith and Sens. Fischer and Ricketts, and their fellow lawmakers to see the bigger picture and maintain this important U.S. legacy — PEPFAR must be reauthorized this year.

TOM McCABE

