A welcoming environment — Scott Abels

STANTON — A piece in the Aug. 3 Norfolk Daily News editorial pages got me thinking about what it means to be a welcoming community. The author, who lives in the Black Hills area, begins by recounting his displeasure at having to chat with someone with a different world view.
What’s implied in the discussion is that people with different politics should feel unwelcome in his community. While I do question the strategy of making people feel unwelcome in a region that relies on tourism, I certainly can’t speak to the mindset of the rest of that community. But I can offer a few words about how we maintain a welcoming environment in the community of Norfolk, and why we should.
It is apparent that our mayor considers fostering a welcoming environment as a key component in his formula for economic growth, and I think our community supports that spirit very well (examples include our library, museum, arts center, college, schools, local businesses and countless local events). In all the development happening in Norfolk, maintaining a unified and welcoming environment seems like a pretty reasonable wager to me, and maybe we’re better at this than we realize.
No, we haven’t lost our ability to have a conversation with someone who votes differently. We are friendly. We aren’t so certain we’re always right. We have not lost our curiosity for other people’s ideas. This is a good place. But I do worry that there is a particular mindset that risks holding us back.
I’m thinking about another culture war conversation along the topic of bridging our differences. In the public commentary portion of a fairly intense Norfolk Public Schools board meeting (July 10), some folks presented statistics to back up their arguments. A leader of a political group then dismissed that research by saying, “You know what, you can find as many experts as you want to testify to whatever it is you want to hear. You can find statistics to back up whatever it is you think and how you feel.”
Maybe that’s the dismissive mindset that divides us by our differences. This way of thinking gives us a sort of permission to believe, well, whatever we want. Sometimes it lets us be right, even when we aren’t. It excuses us from listening, but also from having to do the hard work of determining what’s credible and what isn’t. But that work can be done, and it should be done. I’m hinting at a set of skills that deserves more discussion than I have space for here, and I know I still have a lot to learn about it myself. So I’ll end with that invitation, and I’ll pass the microphone on, hoping somebody will keep the conversation going.
SCOTT ABELS