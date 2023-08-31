A valued asset — Clark Wilke

OSMOND — We value and appreciate the Norfolk Daily News. I recently renewed my subscription for a year, along with a carrier tip. We will also remember our carrier at various holidays.

We read the paper daily. Seldom miss. It keeps us in touch with many local happenings we may never hear about.

We are not huge advertisers, but rely on the Norfolk Daily News to get our message out monthly promoting our coin and currency auctions. The staff is reliable, caring and exhibits great concern. I can ask for nothing more.

While we disagree with some decisions by the editor, the value we associate with a daily newspaper exceeds all concerns. Norfolk Daily News, you are a class act and a job well done operating in a very difficult environment. You are my newspaper.

Thank you for what you do!

CLARK J. WILKE

