NORFOLK — This period of time is called the “millennium.” It is the time when Christ will reign on the earth (Isaiah 2:3) (Daniel 7:14). Satan will not be free to work (Revelations 20:2). Righteousness will flourish (Isaiah 11: 3-5) peace will be universal (Isaiah 2:4) and the productivity of the earth will greatly increase (Isaiah 35: 1-2). At the conclusion of the time Satan will be loosed to make one final attempt to overthrow Christ, but without success (Revelation 20: 7-9).

The souls of those who have been beheaded because of the testimony of Jesus, martyrs of the tribulation days, will share the joys of the millennium kingdom.

(Revelation 20: 11-15) Here is pictured the judgment of the unbelieving dead. It occurs at the close of the millennium.

Unsaved people are first of all in this judgment because they rejected Christ during their lifetime. All in this judgment are cast into the lake of fire. This is the resurrection of judgment (John 5:29).

The present creation will be destroyed so that it may be cleansed from all affects of sin (2 Peter 3: 7, 10, 12).

During the millennium, the New Jerusalem described in detail in (Revelation 21:9 22:5) apparently will be suspended over the earth, and it will be the dwelling place of all believers. The heavenly city will be the adobe of all the saints — the bride of Christ. The place Christ is preparing for His people (John 14:2).

What sort of people should we be! Repent and accept Jesus Christ as personal Lord and Savior. I come not to take sides, but to take over.

ELSIE LIEWER

Tags

In other news

A thousand years — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — This period of time is called the “millennium.” It is the time when Christ will reign on the earth (Isaiah 2:3) (Daniel 7:14). Satan will not be free to work (Revelations 20:2). Righteousness will flourish (Isaiah 11: 3-5) peace will be universal (Isaiah 2:4) and the productivity o…

Change needed — Marcia Kominksy Wallen

LINCOLN — It’s time for a change in Washington. For over a decade, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry has voted against his constituents’ interests by repeatedly supporting bills that would privatize Social Security and increase the cost of prescription drugs.

Corruption of America — Karen Hochstein

HARTINGTON — We’ve witnessed the takeover of the Democrat party by the most radical elements of their party. It has been a long time in the making. As a former Democrat, it has been really hard to watch. Make no mistake, I don’t believe the Republican party is blameless. Neither party is wha…

Duty to speak up Charles Balsiger

NORFOLK — Without specifying the particulars of every protest that has occurred since the unfortunate death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and the resulting Black Lives Matter protests, it is apparent from news coverage that many of these protests in various cities and communities throughou…

Helpful Hadar couple — Helen Ortmann

WISNER — I want to thank the young couple from Hadar who helped me out on a recent Saturday coming home to Wisner from Norfolk mid-morning from the Farmers’ Market at Norfolk. I had car problems.

Do what is right — Raymond Moser

NORFOLK — We appreciate the great letters in the Daily News recently. They remind us to shout it out for the USA, display our flag, that all lives matter, and we support all police and all law enforcement. On displaying our American flag, Mike Ditka, the great football coach, said it best, “…

Misses wife — Al Erb

BEEMER — I lost my beautiful wife of 67 years a short time ago and I miss her so. How I wish that I would have appreciated her more, would have hugged her, told her I loved her, complimented her more. I don’t know if I ever did — shame on me.

Supports state senator — Brad Brooks

NORFOLK — I firmly believe it’s time for a change in Washington. For over a decade, Congressman Jeff Fortenberry has voted against his constituents’ interests by repeatedly supporting bills that would privatize Social Security and increase prescription drugs’ cost. It’s time we send someone …