A thousand years — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — This period of time is called the “millennium.” It is the time when Christ will reign on the earth (Isaiah 2:3) (Daniel 7:14). Satan will not be free to work (Revelations 20:2). Righteousness will flourish (Isaiah 11: 3-5) peace will be universal (Isaiah 2:4) and the productivity of the earth will greatly increase (Isaiah 35: 1-2). At the conclusion of the time Satan will be loosed to make one final attempt to overthrow Christ, but without success (Revelation 20: 7-9).
The souls of those who have been beheaded because of the testimony of Jesus, martyrs of the tribulation days, will share the joys of the millennium kingdom.
(Revelation 20: 11-15) Here is pictured the judgment of the unbelieving dead. It occurs at the close of the millennium.
Unsaved people are first of all in this judgment because they rejected Christ during their lifetime. All in this judgment are cast into the lake of fire. This is the resurrection of judgment (John 5:29).
The present creation will be destroyed so that it may be cleansed from all affects of sin (2 Peter 3: 7, 10, 12).
During the millennium, the New Jerusalem described in detail in (Revelation 21:9 22:5) apparently will be suspended over the earth, and it will be the dwelling place of all believers. The heavenly city will be the adobe of all the saints — the bride of Christ. The place Christ is preparing for His people (John 14:2).
What sort of people should we be! Repent and accept Jesus Christ as personal Lord and Savior. I come not to take sides, but to take over.
ELSIE LIEWER