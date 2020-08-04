A sign of hope — Elsie Liewer

NORFOLK — Isaiah 11:9 They will not hurt or destroy in all my holy mountain, for the earth will be full of the knowledge of the Lord. As the waters cover the sea.
Our planet is wrought with fear of pandemics, wars, earthquakes, and global economist meltdowns. The worst is yet to come for planet earth, for there is a future seven-year period known as the tribulation. But wait at the end of the tribulation, Jesus Christ will descend from heaven, deal with evil and establish a thousand-year kingdom, which we call the millenium.
Our Lord will reign from the new Jerusalem, unify the world, transform nations, and give us a preview of eternity. The millenium will be a time of great peace. And the land of Israel will flourish beyond anything imaginable. Meditate on Isaiah 11: 1-6.
Don’t peer into the future with fear. Gaze forward with anticipation. Things are going to get better — much better! The world can create trouble in peace but God can create peace in trouble.
That paradise that Adam enjoyed was but a type of the paradise above.
I stress repent and accept the pardon that Jesus Christ gave His life for. The only unforgivable sin is rejecting Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.
No God, no peace; know God, know peace.
ELSIE LIEWER