WOOD CROSS, Utah — It turns out that the sacred record of the western world is at root much different than what we have made it out to be.
The Scripture is a deep history meant to pass along how successful societies ensured that their people obtained knowledge, created lasting families, organized gainful work and served in public affairs.
The Scripture encourages democratic societies to require compulsory education, free enterprise, codes of ethics, laws against crime and civil wrongs, and rotating leadership in government. In a word, the scripture presents a general program to deal with all aspects of public life.
Churches have lost a sense of this grand purpose and have substituted in its place a very private way of life that includes things like religious images and objects, special clothing and training for holy persons, well-guarded liturgies, ornate buildings, a sense of social aloofness and a claim of ethical eliteness.
To the contrary, Jesus invited ordinary folks to come out of private shadows and join a public kingdom advancing the needs of all of the people.
KIMBALL SHINKOSKEY