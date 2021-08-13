NORFOLK — On Sept. 11, dozens of volunteers from across Norfolk and surrounding communities will engage in a project to give of themselves: their time, their talents and their service. The targets?
Those who need the care and compassion only help from another can provide. To Norfolk With Love is a service project designed to bring the gifts of a few hearty souls to the needs of those who struggle to find what life and time have been unable to provide.
Although Helen Keller is often given credit, it was the Persian poet Saadi who said, “ I cried because I had no shoes, until I met a man who had no feet.” This snapshot into the realities we all face simply reminds us that no matter how busy or difficult we think our own lives are, there are those less fortunate all around us, who simply need someone to offer moments of help and grace.
There are places we all use, and drive by or work next to every day, that may need a little sprucing up. There are neighbors we wave to as we pass who may need a moment of caring conversation, and an hour or two helping to sort through the messiness of life, tackling things that are beyond their ability.
There are projects that many would benefit from if they could just be finished — and that’s what To Norfolk With Love is about.
If you’d like to give back to our community, or know of projects that this endeavor could make a real difference in, we’d love to hear from you. We are looking for volunteers willing to forego three hours of time for the sake of others in need of hope. Visit our website at ToNorfolkWithLove.com, and experience again, or perhaps for the first time, the warmth of being in service to each other.
THE REV. CALEB LIND