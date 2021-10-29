President Joe Biden has declared a “historic economic framework” on his sweeping domestic policy package, saying it “will fundamentally change the lives of millions of people for the better.”

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Even Mr. Biden’s fellow Democrats are cautioning that this offers only a framework for a deal. Still to come are the details to be ironed out in the House and Senate — and informing Americans and lawmakers themselves of what’s actually in and what’s out of the roughly $1.75 trillion package.

Biden’s proposal would be paid for by imposing a new 5% surtax on income over $10 million a year and instituting a new 15% corporate minimum tax, keeping with his plans to have no new taxes on those earning less than $400,000 a year.

Revenue to help pay for the package also would come from rolling back some of the Trump administration’s 2017 tax cuts, along with stepped-up enforcement of tax-dodgers by the IRS.

We are deeply skeptical of Biden’s vow to cover the entire cost of the plan and ensure it does not pile onto the debt load. The numbers, frankly, are staggering:

 $320 billion worth of clean energy tax credits over 10 years to help businesses and homeowners to shift to renewable energy sources.

 $150 billion would be committed toward housing affordability with the goal of 1 million new rental and single-family homes.

 $150 billion for a Medicaid program that supports home health care.

 $110 billion to help develop new domestic supply chains and develop new solar and battery technologies.

 $105 billion toward investments that would improve communities’ ability to withstand extreme weather and create a Civilian Climate Corps.

And that’s just a fraction of the overall $1.75 trillion “framework” — which many Americans know little to nothing about, according to a new poll that’s a troubling sign for a party that hopes to make the social spending investments the hallmark of their midterm election campaigns next year.

The new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 36% of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the negotiations over the bill, while 41% disapprove and 23% neither approve nor disapprove.

Mr. Biden has said it’s not “hyperbole to say that the House and Senate majorities and my presidency will be determined by what happens in the next week.”

With negotiations fluid and the package very much in flux, let’s put hyperbole aside and wait to fully assess the details until legislative text is released.

