Let us know who deserves to join Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame

The plaque commemorating the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame once had just three names: Appeara of Norfolk, Husker Ag of Plainview and Mama’s and Nana’s Cafe in Neligh. With the addition of nine more prominent businesses, the hall of fame is taking shape — with plenty of room for more.
In addition to six Norfolk businesses, the hall of fame also boasts inductees from Plainview, Neligh, Clarkson, Wayne and Battle Creek.
Whether it be ethanol, food, real estate, plants, tractors and more, the inductees offer a range of products and services to their customers in this corner of the state and beyond.
The hall of fame came into existence following an editorial in this space in 2017. The Daily News and First National Bank of Norfolk created the hall of fame in recognition of the many Norfolk and area businesses that deserve to be honored for their longevity, their commitment to their employees and their involvement in civic and charitable affairs.
Each year, two businesses are inducted — one from Norfolk and one from outside of Norfolk. Now in its fifth year, the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the 2021 inductees, as well as the “emerging business” award.
The inaugural inductees have been followed by Lou’s Thrifty Way of Norfolk, Bluebird Nursery of Clarkson, Norfolk Iron & Metal of Norfolk, Blackburn Manufacturing of Neligh, Dinkel Implement of Norfolk and Farmers Pride of Battle Creek.
While those are heavyweights around Norfolk and the region, we know there are plenty of other deserving businesses. That’s where our readers come in.
Who treats their employees and customers well? What business has made a name for itself in the region? Which businesses have made a positive impact on others? Which companies have made a point of giving back to the community?
But the hall of fame is not just about longevity; it also seeks to honor an “emerging business” in existence for five or fewer years. The idea is to provide encouragement to young business owners or new firms as they go about making their mark in the Norfolk area.
Our hope is that previous winners Mama’s and Nana’s Cafe in Neligh, Real Estate Solutions Team of Norfolk, Johnnie Byrd Brewing Co. of Wayne and Real Living Advantage Real Estate of Norfolk continue to make an impact.
So who should be next to add their names to this impressive list? Let us know by nominating a deserving business before early August.