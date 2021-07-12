The American Rescue Plan temporarily expands the child tax credit for 2021. As part of the expansion, the credit goes up to $3,000 per child ($3,600 per child under age 6) for many families.
The credit now is fully refundable, with the $2,500 earnings floor removed. Half of the credit will be paid in advance, with the IRS sending monthly payments to families until December via either direct deposit or check instead of receiving an annual lump sum.
Created in 1997, the child tax credit reduces income tax liability for parents. But temporary changes in effect for this year make it a nearly universal monthly child allowance, far from the annual tax break it started as.
Until this year, the credit was $2,000 per child under age 17, based on the child’s age at the end of the year. For this year only, Congress increased the credit while also including 17-year-olds — with the first of six monthly payments for those who qualify rolling out later this week. Eligible families will receive up to $300 per month for each qualifying child ages 5 and younger and $250 per month for children ages 6 to 17.
But the tax credit still remains largely unknown to Americans, according to polling by Data for Progress, with only 16% of voters saying they had heard a lot about it. By comparison, 34% said they had heard some about the tax credit, 33% said they had heard a little about it and 18% said they had heard nothing about it.
This all sounds well and good, but consider that the IRS is still working through a backlog of unprocessed returns, according to the latest information from the National Taxpayer Advocate, with many families still waiting for their 2020 tax refunds.
The report outlined an IRS backlog that included about 16.8 million paper tax returns waiting to be processed; about 15.8 million returns suspended during processing that require further review; and about 2.7 million amended returns awaiting processing.
So we don’t have much confidence in smooth, efficient issuance of monthly payments for the child tax credit — which is based on either 2020 tax returns, provided they have been processed by the IRS, or 2019 tax returns.
With President Joe Biden already calling for an extension and others pushing to make the tax credits permanent, let’s at least wait for checks to be delivered to Americans before rushing into any talk of extending them.