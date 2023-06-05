The passage of Legislative Bill 574 marked an historic day for the state of Nebraska.
This legislation, which had the support of 33 senators, sent a clear message that Nebraskans are united in providing protections for our children, born and unborn, so they may have brighter and promising future.
LB 574 contains two important protections for children. The first is that it bans abortions after 12 weeks. It is the first piece of legislation limiting abortion in our state in over a decade. The efforts behind its passage have been the result of half a century of prayer and work by pro-life advocates who have continued to champion support for mothers and the unborn.
Nebraska now joins more than a dozen states that have passed restrictions on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last June. With my signature, the new restrictions are law. It’s my intent to support a full ban on abortion in Nebraska going forward.
The second part of LB 574 deals with the unregulated use of gender-altering procedures, including puberty blockers and surgery, for kids under 19.
As adults, we must be willing to intercede and take those steps that best protect our children from potential harm. For example, we don’t let children under 18 get tattoos, and they must be at least 21 to drink alcohol or purchase cigarettes. These laws were passed because we recognized children don’t have the judgment necessary to make certain decisions, without doing irreparable harm. LB 574 is about making sure our kids don’t make harmful decisions that could cause them regret for the remainder of their lives.
LB 574 protects kids, and demonstrates that Nebraskans care about the future welfare of our state.
Only through the tireless and dedicated work of dozens of senators and conservative leaders was passage of this legislation possible. In particular, I commend the efforts of Sens. Kathleen Kauth, Joni Albrecht and Ben Hansen. They have shown us how much conservative leadership matters and what Nebraska can accomplish when we stick to our principles and do what is right.
Together, we can create a culture that embraces life and love.
Earlier this session, I signed LB 77 constitutional carry into Nebraska law. This bill fulfills the promise I made to voters to uphold our Second Amendment rights and the ability of all law-abiding Nebraskans to defend themselves.
This law also affirms the rights promised by the Nebraska and United State constitutions. Article 1, Section 1, of the Nebraska Constitution states, “All persons are by nature free and independent, and have certain inherent and inalienable rights; among these are life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, and the right to keep and bear arms for security or defense of self, family, home and others, and for lawful common defense, hunting, recreational use and all other lawful purposes, and such rights shall not be denied or infringed by the state or any subdivision thereof.”
I appreciate the hard work of those senators who supported this legislation, and particularly that of Sen. Tom Brewer, who led this charge and carried it through to the end.
This bill is just the first step in what can be a transformative legislative session for our state. Together, we will continue to protect our constitutional freedoms and promote our commonsense, conservative values.
If you have any questions about our vision for Nebraska, call my office at 402-471-2244 or email me at jim.pillen@nebraska.gov. Together we can!