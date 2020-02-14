Valentine’s Day is a day of love. That makes it a fitting time to call attention to the work of the children and young adults who participated in this year’s youth philanthropy contest.
Put on by the Philanthropy Council of Northeast Nebraska, these young people have their hearts — and heads — in the right place.
Their entries were on display a few weekends ago at the Norfolk Public Library. The entries showed not only creativity and ingenuity, but also concern for helping others.
Judging of the entries helped to determine funding for the philanthropy projects. Each year the Youth Philanthropy Contest selects 10 projects to fund with up to $1,000 each.
Here are a few examples of this year’s winners:
? The Junior Optimist International Club plans to host an ice cream and bingo social for the members of the Arc of Norfolk. It will provide Arc members with an event to socialize with others and get members out of an everyday routine.
? Shade Masters’ Children of the Trees wants to plant trees on school grounds as a way of honoring Nebraska’s inception of Arbor Day 148 years ago, as well as bring awareness to the loss of trees during the 2019 flood and the importance of trees in the Norfolk community.
? Scared Heart Elementary received funds for its project Hope for Healing. The project will be giving care packages for cancer patients who are entering chemotherapy treatments at Faith Regional Health Services Carson Cancer Center.
This gives an example of how young people have decided to show their caring hearts for others. The winning entries are being featured daily this week in editions of the Daily News.
We hope readers are taking the time to learn about the compassion and love of their community these young people have.
These youths also are learning valuable skills related to project planning and management, budgeting, community service and leadership, and giving of one’s time, talent and treasure for the common good.
And as we all know, sharing kindness with someone may inspire others to pass it on. Giving oneself and reaching out can make everyone feel less lonely.