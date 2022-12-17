What’s your earliest childhood memory?
We’ve all been asked. Most of the time when I hear someone ask this question, it’s followed by a few seconds of mental fidgeting before they will provide some kind of nondescript response that may or may not be a conglomeration of two or three early memories that have somehow molded themselves together in the mind.
Some people will just come right out and tell you that they have intentionally blocked their early memories or that they don’t remember anything before age 10. I’m not sure I’m buying that one either.
Scientists have been studying early childhood memories for over 100 years and still really don’t have a grasp on it. A recent study on childhood memory suggests that if we’re really honest with ourselves, most people can remember events and surroundings as early as two-and-a-half years old.
Some scientists believe that we simply can’t remember much from those early days because our brains aren’t sufficiently developed.
Others, however, say that those scientists are all wrong because a baby as young as 6-months old can push a button, pull a lever, or will remember the sight and smell of their mother. Aren’t these very basic functions the result of memory at their most basic level?
Another school of scientific thought suggests that those early childhood memories are all locked away in there somewhere, but we’ve all been somewhat afflicted with what’s called “childhood amnesia”. This means that all those memories are sort of foggy and combined together in one big mash of memories. When we remember these memories, they are more like snapshots, and they may be the result of a few different incomplete memories that are combined.
Did you know that most people, and by most I mean over 80%, who answer the memory question were actually younger than they believe they were when the event occurred that they are remembering? Sometimes as much as one to two years younger.
By now you may be asking yourself why I’ve decided to write a research paper on early childhood memories. Well, relax. I haven’t.
Some of you know that recently I’ve embarked on some big changes in my life, not the least of which has been moving to Norfolk after a lifetime in Texas. Losing 60 pounds...changing careers not too long ago; for a lot of reasons I’ve decided to make some of these substantive changes. There’s also been some changes that have been made that I didn’t really decide on, but that were made anyway.
Sometimes when I’m thinking back on all those years in Texas, before these changes took place, I reflect on the memories of my life there. Raising children, starting and running a business, happy holidays with family and friends. Many good memories; and maybe a few bad ones, if I’m being honest.
The concrete lessons we learn about our behaviors often come from the day-to-day events of our life. For example….if ever visiting a construction jobsite, don’t park your truck next to the roofer’s truck…or you might just end up with a flat tire. I’ve had to learn that one...twice.
The memories we keep locked away inside our heads are more than that, though. More than just the nuts and bolts of an event, a good memory carries the emotion of the day. Not only do we remember what happened, but often how we felt about it. In my opinion, learning from these memories is just as important as learning from the day to day events that teach us the lessons.
I remember the only white Christmas I’ve ever experienced in my life was in Alpine, Texas, in December of 1988. It was one of my most memorable holidays…one of the last ones I ever got with my dad. I remember the feeling of the snow falling on my face. I remember the warmth of our house and the fire in the. I remember my mom being happy because we were all at home. That Christmas, and the memory of it, has shaped nearly every holiday season I’ve enjoyed since then.
Growth in our lives is often about more than just the behavioral lessons we learn from the events of each day. Growing involves understanding the concrete lessons, but also our emotional and mental reactions to the things that we experience. The lessons we learn from these memories teach us about ourselves, and they may be the most important lessons of all.
OK…enough about memories. Happy holidays to all!