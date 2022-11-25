Well, this “news” obviously didn’t fit the bill as a revelation, did it?
It certainly wasn’t a striking disclosure — as of something never before realized. Truthfully, it’s old hat, so to speak, especially for anyone clued in to what’s been happening in classrooms across the country of late. That achievement scores in both reading and math have declined precipitously since 2020 is merely another symptom testifying to a sad state of affairs.
Which sums up the regretful status of education K-12 and beyond in the United States nowadays. When compared to student achievement levels in other industrialized nations, the U.S. ranks near the bottom in several key subject areas — 31st (out of 35) in math, 28th in science, and 24th in reading, for example (those statistics per PISA, the Program for International Student Assessment). No, that ranking didn’t come about overnight.
Truth be told, it’s been years in the making —courtesy of misguided unions (the NEA and the AFT) and liberal infiltration into curriculum — serving to relegate basics (reading, writing, and arithmetic in general) to the proverbial back seat. The school day, once focused on the three “Rs” in addition to history, English, geography, economics, social studies, has ceded territory (crucial hours and minutes, mind you) to political agendas.
Which have the effect of undermining not only the mental development of youngsters but also their physical well being. Unbelievably, schools in all too many instances (and largely in predictable locations, shall we say) are pushing gender ideology (transgressivism, a culture of confusion, in reality) on children ... contributing to bodily changes that can lead to depression, anxiety, and other disorders — not to exclude suicide.
Where are the parents (and the PTA), you ask? Marginalized mostly, not only by radical teachers and boards having adopted a cultish ideology but also by the DOJ and the FBI, both of which have been corrupted by politics. Lest we forget, it was AG Garland who placed a target on the backs of concerned moms and dads in Virginia and elsewhere — in spite of legitimate complaints about CRT propaganda fostering hatred (racial and otherwise).
Of course, pitting one against another has been the hallmark of Biden administration policy all along. Government control versus parental rights? Therein resides the education conundrum, by and large —whether a child’s future will be determined more by bureaucratic operatives committed to pushing a (political) party agenda, or by cooperative interaction between parents and youngsters long accustomed to evaluating options and opportunities.
Indeed, educational institutions have become so far removed from traditional characteristics, customs and conventions that it boggles the mind. Consequently, college and university degrees — once trusted to be an indication of competence upon which employers could depend — have been compromised ... hence the plethora of complaints that graduates they hire are deficient in basic skills like writing, problem solving, and critical thinking.
Unfortunately, academic standards in public education (system-wide) have been declining for decades — despite trillions of dollars infused annually into what some might call well intentioned (government) programs that failed miserably.
Bureaucrats, you see, lack the ability to assess well reasoned counter arguments or well founded alternatives or even well written essays, but they or their computers can count numbers and money, and such is their panacea.
Which may help in explaining notices such as that recently aired by The University of Phoenix advertising that a masters degree can be obtained in 11 months for $11,000. Education has become big business — with bureaucracy and all its foibles now front and center. The emphasis on learning and on student outcomes is secondary to dollars gained and positions and viewpoints assured ... and also to elections won, don’t forget.