In recent months, it seems like more people are turning out for public hearings of governmental bodies. That’s a good thing. Nevertheless, it probably would be wise for governing bodies and those planning to speak at hearings to familiarize themselves with parliamentary procedure.
While many strive to follow the established rules, all it takes is for one person to cause a major disruption at a meeting. For those unfamiliar, books on parliamentary procedure like “Robert’s Rules of Order” are available from most libraries or can be found online.
Parliamentary procedure enables as many people as possible to be heard, helps to keep discussions pertinent to the topic at hand, and makes the best use of everyone’s time. We probably have all seen videos on social media of people showing up at meetings and demanding to be heard, claiming that their First Amendment rights are being violated. That’s not correct. Established parliamentary rules governing public hearings determine the parameters of public comment.
Parliamentary procedure rewards those who can present meaningful information or thought-provoking questions rather than those who shout down others or bully those who disagree.
Even at local meetings covered by the Norfolk Daily News, reporters have witnessed some questionable behavior. “Mary” might be speaking, but then “John” in the audience disagrees and yells disapproval or shouts out a question. That’s disruptive and doesn’t help anyone.
Or sometimes a citizen might be testifying during a public hearing on a proposed property development, only to begin directly questioning the person proposing the development. While it is OK for a citizen to ask questions about the plans, it is not OK to directly question another individual. Only one person has the floor at a time. In addition, people should identify themselves so a record can be kept.
Finally, keep in mind that most of the people who serve on these governing bodies are volunteers. They should be treated with respect as they are serving their community.
And when it comes time for the governing body to discuss the matter before voting, if the matter is controversial, a good governing body will review the testimony and then follow up on the questions asked. It is better for a neutral person like a board chairman or board members to ask the questions of those testifying when clarity is needed instead of someone with an emotional attachment.
When in doubt, keep in mind that most governing bodies are familiar with parliamentary procedure or have staff members who are. They try to run the meetings accordingly.
Following parliamentary procedure helps to avoid confrontations, hard feelings and allows all sides to present information.