Millions of dollars already have been spent in efforts to protect a species of bug known as the “American burying beetle.” More than 30 years of conservation efforts have taken place.
Significant progress has been made in helping the beetle’s population to increase and its habitat to expand.
And still it’s not enough for some.
The Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity announced recently that it will sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service over its decision last fall to reclassify the bug as “threatened” instead of “endangered.”
The latter term brings with it more government-imposed restrictions on entities seeking to develop or alter the areas where an endangered species is found. Once classified as “threatened,” some restrictions remain in place, but they are less onerous for landowners.
Kristine Akland, an attorney with the Center for Biological Diversity, had this to say about the reasoning behind the plans for a lawsuit: “Far from having recovered, this striking orange-and-black beetle is facing dire threats from climate change and habitat destruction.”
We’ll refrain from commenting on whether a bug that devours the carcasses of others should be described as “striking.” What we will point out is that the widespread conservation efforts — borne largely by the oil and gas industry — have helped the beetle’s numbers significantly recover, and the species now can be found in Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Dakota and on an island off the coast of Massachusetts.
That’s a far cry from three decades ago when the beetle was first classified as endangered and could only be found in small numbers in eastern Oklahoma and off the coast of Rhode Island.
We find ourselves wondering whether Ms. Akland’s comments suggest other reasons for filing a new lawsuit — specifically, opposition to pipeline projects that environmentalists don’t want to see proceed.
For example, TC Energy, the company backing the controversial Keystone XL pipeline, previously changed the planned route through Nebraska to accommodate concerns about the beetle, among other reasons.
Now, construction has begun along parts of the multi-state route, much to the chagrin of opponents who hope the Joe Biden administration will come to their rescue.
Pipeline concerns aside, the reclassification of the beetle to “threatened” should be worthy of celebration among environmentalists. Instead, all we get is yet another lawsuit.