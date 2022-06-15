It’s June, meaning property valuation notices have been mailed and, in many cases, owners of that property are doing a double take at the numbers.
It’s also that time when local governments begin looking at how their current budgets stack up before sharpening their pencils to prepare the next fiscal year’s budgets.
Property owners are reminded that assessors set the valuations, but it’s the local governing boards that set the budgets that affect tax levies and property taxes. Those budgets are set according to the levy limits and rate increases that are part of Nebraska laws.
Those budgets also are required to be shared at public meeting after a public hearing. The public is notified of those meetings and hearings via legal notices published in the newspaper of general circulation. Too often, however, those meetings don’t draw the attendance they deserve. That’s not the fault of local governing board, most of which do a respectable job explaining their budgets and what they perceive as the need for the bottom lines.
In 2019, the Legislature passed Legislative Bill 103, which added a requirement that political subdivisions hold yet another public hearing separate from their annual budget hearings if their budgets allowed them to collect additional revenue resulting from an increase in property valuations.
Two years later, a majority of Nebraska’s state senators felt more was needed to sway the public to pay attention to the budget setting process. So, in the spring of 2021 the Legislature passed District 16 Sen. Ben Hansen’s LB644 — often referred to as the “Truth in Taxation” law. The law, which is now in effect, requires cities, counties, school districts, and community colleges to notify taxpayers through a legal notice in a newspaper and by mail if their budgets created a property tax increase that exceeds 2%, plus the amount of real growth.
If the budgets don’t exceed the parameters set in LB644, the extra public hearing is not needed.
Neither LB103 nor LB644 is a bad law. They increase transparency and accountability. Taxpayers in Nebraska already had opportunities to ask questions about local government budgets. They now have another opportunity to ask questions about local government spending and give local boards another chance to share with taxpayers why they feel their budgets are justified.