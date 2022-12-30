In June, July and October, there were primetime hearings on TV discussing the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the Capitol. At least some of the focus was likely to convince Americans that Congress was serious about addressing the actions of those involved and the violence that did take place.
Isn’t it time for at least one similar hearing focusing on all the death, vandalism and destruction for the “summer of love” during 2020? Remember when parts of cities across the nation were destroyed in the name of justice for George Floyd. Thousands of businesses were looted and burned. People were injured, shot and even killed, yet hardly any attention is paid to it now.
But the Jan. 6 “insurrection” apparently almost took down democracy. It was the greatest threat to democracy in U.S. history, some have stated, including many Democratic leaders. Really? That was greater than the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, or the Sept. 11, 2001, attack?
Social media is filled with videos showing guards at the Capitol letting protesters in. Many of the videos show protesters walking orderly between roped-off portions. Yet they represented a greater threat than the fires set near federal courthouses? Or the blocked off area for weeks by protesters during the summer of love?
The only person killed on Jan. 6, despite false media reports, was a protester shot by a Capitol police officer. It doesn’t compare to the dozens killed in the summer of 2020, including law enforcement officers.
The nation is still dealing with theft and lawlessness, which has been out of control ever since 2020. Prosecutors in some places are not going after cases involving thefts under $1,500. Many Democrats were calling to defund the police.
We know theft is rampant and violent crime is rising in major cities. There’s even evidence of it in the latest government funding package. “Tucked in the $1.7 trillion funding package lies a piece of legislation brick-and-mortar retailers have been pushing Congress to pass for more than a year, part of an effort to tamp down the amount of goods being stolen from their stores and resold online,” The Associated Press reported.
Target executives said in November the number of thefts had gone up more than 50%, resulting in more than $400 million in losses. It is expected to be more than $600 million for the full fiscal year, according to the AP.
And in an interview with CNBC earlier this month, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon noted that theft at Walmart was higher than it had been historically, which could lead to higher prices and store closures if it persists.
Maybe if we could even get one night — not even the three weeks spent focusing on Jan. 6 — of a hearing showing looting, destruction and death during the summer of love, we could send a message to all Americans that theft is wrong.